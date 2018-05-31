Arrest made in murder of Bridget Shiel, woman found naked in Atlanta park two years ago

Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.

Christopher Spencer, 28, has been charged with murder in Shiel's death. He is already incarcerated for the murder of an elderly couple during a home invasion in DeKalb County in October of 2016.

Shiel, 19, was found dead in Oakland City Park on May 31, 2016 after she was shot several times in the back, legs, and buttocks. She was seen earlier in the evening at a Shell Gas Station at Rockbridge and Memorial Drive in the passenger seat of her car with two unidentified men. Police said a witness told them Shiel looked unsettled.

Police also confirmed that Shiel was shot to death inside the park after a witness reported hearing gunshots around 1:06 a.m.

Initially police believed she was left at the park, but the evidence discovered later disputed that.

Shiel's car was found days later in Stone Mountain, about 20 miles away from where she was killed.

According to a copy of the Fulton County Autopsy report obtained by CBS46 in 2016, Shiel was shot seven times in the back, legs and buttocks with so called RIP rounds, and sold as “Radically Invasive Projectiles.” The autopsy shows they performed as marketed, exploding bullets that left "snowstorm like" shrapnel, but no powder burns.

Ballistics indicate Bridget was shot from a distance by a killer on the move, an assistant Fulton County Medical Examiner told us shortly after the fatal shooting. The report calls the cause of death: "gunshot wounds to the torso."

She was then likely shot on the ground.

Her family told CBS46 News in 2016 that Shiel was running for her life just weeks before she planned to escape Atlanta's violent world of sex for hire, and move home to Washington, D.C. where she grew up in a military family, danced ballet, out-played guys on the soccer field and got her first tattoo at 13.

A 2 p.m. press conference will be held Thursday afternoon with additional information.

