Arrest made in murder of Bridget Shiel, woman found naked in Atlanta park two years ago

Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
Get ready to see more and more mosquitoes.More >
Get ready to see more and more mosquitoes.More >
Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.More >
Delta Air Lines is apologizing to customers whose plans were delayed because a flight from Portland, Oregon, to Atlanta had to land in Tulsa, Oklahoma, due to what it described as an unruly passenger.More >
An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday..More >
An Atlanta woman accused of murder after two of her children were found dead in an oven appeared in court on Wednesday..More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Sandy Springs police are looking for a man in connection to Saturday's deadly house fire on Hammond Drive.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
In California, one Chick-fil-A franchisee has raised the minimum wage to $17 an hour to give workers more of an incentive to stick around.More >
Sears to close 72 stores, possibly more, after reporting $424 million first-quarter loss. USA Today reports that the company plans to reveal the list of store closures on Thursday.More >
Sears to close 72 stores, possibly more, after reporting $424 million first-quarter loss. USA Today reports that the company plans to reveal the list of store closures on Thursday.More >