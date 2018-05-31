City of Atlanta, ATLPlus launch "Don't Get the Boot" program

Drivers in Atlanta who have unpaid parking citations could get reduced fines thanks to a new initiative by the City of Atlanta and ATLPlus.

The "Don't Get the Boot" program will promote parking education and assist in the resolution of unpaid parking citations. The program waives late penalties added to citations issued before March 24, 2017.

The program will last 15 calendar days, from June 1 until June 15. All outstanding citation amounts will go back to their previous amount and will include\ the previously added late fees.

For additional information on the Don't Get the Boot program, visit www.ATLPlusmobility.com

