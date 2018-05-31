Campaign 2018: Advertisement fact check

Its been more than two months since the city of Atlanta was crippled by a massive cyber attack. While some city services have recovered, other departments have not.More >
Its been more than two months since the city of Atlanta was crippled by a massive cyber attack. While some city services have recovered, other departments have not.More >
Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams' campaign says it doesn't matter which Republican she faces in November because she would beat them both.More >
Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams' campaign says it doesn't matter which Republican she faces in November because she would beat them both.More >
In one Atlanta neighborhood, people tell us the metal plates in their area are dangerous.More >
In one Atlanta neighborhood, people tell us the metal plates in their area are dangerous.More >
CBS46 Political Reporter Giovanna Drpic digs deeper into claims about Secretary of State Brian Kemp's financial dealings.More >
CBS46 Political Reporter Giovanna Drpic digs deeper into claims about Secretary of State Brian Kemp's financial dealings.More >
The suspect in a Sandy Springs apartment burglary has been transported to the hospital after he was shot by police during a standoff.More >
The suspect in a Sandy Springs apartment burglary has been transported to the hospital after he was shot by police during a standoff.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
A Polk County inmate, seen on video tasered while under restraints, claims he was unfairly tortured. Now, he is talking exclusively to the CBS46 Bulldog.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
Homicide units are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot in the back and killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Wednesday morning.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >