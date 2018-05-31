Rising water on the Chattahoochee River

Right now the Chattahoochee River has 10 times more water than it normally does. The Army Corps of Engineers are releasing water from Lake Lanier

All this extra water comes from the recent rains causing Lake Lanier to exceed its summer pool level by nearly three feet.

To bring those levels down, the Army Coprs of Engineers are releasing those waters around the clock and people we spoke with say that’s creating several safety hazards.

"We just caution everybody downstream to pay attention to the flow in the river. Very dangerous. Water is very powerful. If you get in this you could very well find you in trouble. "

The Army Corps of Engineers current plan is to releasing this water for the next two weeks but if more rains come those plans could change.

And even though the Corps says the Chattahoochee is the most dangerous of water, several spots at Lake Lanier are shut down.

