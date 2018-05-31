Democrat voting surge

Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams' campaign says it doesn't matter which Republican she faces in November because she would beat them both.

That's according to their latest polling numbers which they released Thursday.

While Republican numbers stayed flat, a quarter million more Democrats turned out in the Georgia primary this year than in 2014 and it may be no coincidence that the new Georgia project helped register nearly that many voters in the same amount of time.

Several key issues are creating a political synergy for Democrats not just in Georgia, but across the country from support for the dreamers, the Me-too Movement, anger at the president, and the proliferation of school shootings. All which have mobilized young people.

The New Georgia Project wants to create super voters. The kind who show up at every election by teaching them how they are invested in the way government is run.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.