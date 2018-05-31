Teen stable after shooting in Atlanta

A teen is in stable condition after being shot in Atlanta late Thursday.

The shooting occurred at Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. and Lucile Ave. SW.

The teen was shot in the side, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department.

The suspect drove off in an unknown vehicle onto the westbound lanes of I-20, according to the spokesperson.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.