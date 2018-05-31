Woman who lost arm in crash with police wants Atlanta to pay for it

An Atlanta driver was left disfigured after a devastating wreck. Her arm was severed in the crash, and the person who hit her was an Atlanta police officer.

Months later, she says the city still hasn’t accepted responsibility for the accident.

She says her life has completely changed, saying she's lost so much after losing her arm and wants the city of Atlanta to pay for it.

(MORE: GoFundMe account for Williams)

Lisa Williams told CBS46 the accident happened back in February when she was driving down Peeples Street. She had a green light, so she began to make her way through the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. Before she could make it across, an Atlanta police patrol car T-boned her, sending her car into a tailspin.

She says it wasn't until officer Dejoiria Phillips started screaming that she realized her arm was ripped off.

I’ve confirmed Officer Phillips is still with the department. It’s unclear from the crash report if she was responding to a call, however, It did say she had her blue lights on.

Williams says she never heard any sirens.

I haven’t received a direct answer or update on the investigation from officials.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.