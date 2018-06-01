Man hospitalized after being shot inside Atlanta bowling alley

A shooting inside a bowling alley in northeast Atlanta has sent a man to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Midtown Bowl on Piedmont Circle.

Police say several people were inside at the time of the shooting. The victim, only described as a 27 year-old man, told officers he was bowling with friends when the shots were fired. Police also believe the victim was targeted.

The man was shot in the stomach and taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

