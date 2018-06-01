Man shot to death overnight in SW Atlanta

Police are searching for suspects after a man was found dead on the side of a road in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

The man's body was found on the 3100 block of Boulder Park Drive.

A passerby alerted police to the body.

The victim is only described as a man in his 50s.

No suspects are in custody and police have yet to determine a motive.

