Boil Water Advisory in effect for Flowery Branch subdivisions

An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
Residents in White County are cleaning up after days of rain in the north Georgia mountains and a rare flash flood emergency.More >
Residents in White County are cleaning up after days of rain in the north Georgia mountains and a rare flash flood emergency.More >
A shooting inside a bowling alley in northeast Atlanta has sent a man to the hospital.More >
A shooting inside a bowling alley in northeast Atlanta has sent a man to the hospital.More >