Boil Water Advisory in effect for Flowery Branch subdivisions

A boil water advisory has been issued for three subdivisions in Flowery Branch until Saturday morning.

The Flowery Branch Police Department issued the advisory Friday morning and said it was prompted due to heavy rain which led to the washout of Cantrell Road at the Flowery Branch Creek.

The advisory is for residents in Carriage Crossing, Waterstone Crossing and Clarkstone Village.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Residents in the area will also experience low water pressure as a result.

