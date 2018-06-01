Bear spotted outside of Fulton County Jail overnight

A vendor who was getting ready to stock merchandise at the Fulton County Jail made quite a discovery when they stumbled upon a bear overnight.

The vendor snapped pictures of the bear, who was rummaging through trash cans and planters. The bear actually went up to the front door and didn't find anything so it slowly wandered away.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources was notified as well as residents who live in the area.

Residents are being advised to make sure they look after their children and pets and keep their trash secure.

