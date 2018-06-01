8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival kicks off Thursday in midtown

More than 150 of the south's best chefs will fill midtown Atlanta for the 8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival.

The festival will take place May 31 through June 3 at the Loews Atlanta Hotel with Tasting Tents at Piedmont Park and other events around the city. The Tasting Tents will include 94 food and beverage exhibitor booths featuring 27 food producers, 70 wine brands, 80 spirit brands, and 64 beer brands with a rotating line-up for 35 different chefs each day.

“We have as much fun creating the Tasting Tent experience as the guests do indulging their way through it,” said Festival CoFounder Elizabeth Feichter. “It is so exciting to see the region’s best talent come together to curate such a memorable event for Festival-goers.”

The 2018 Tasting Tents are scheduled from 7:30 – 10:30 pm on Friday, June 1 and from 6:30 – 9:30 pm on Saturday, June 2. Sunday’s Tasting Tent session will round out the weekend from 1:30 – 4:30 pm on June 3.

For a complete list of Tasting Tent Chefs and Exhibitors, visit the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival website.

