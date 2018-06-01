8th annual Food and Wine Festival held in Midtown Atlanta. Here's everything you need to know

City leaders continue to fine-tune a bill aimed at tightening regulations on companies that boot illegally parked cars on private property.More >
More than 150 of the south's best chefs will fill midtown Atlanta for the 8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival.More >
A vendor who was getting ready to stock merchandise at the Fulton County Jail made quite a discovery when they stumbled upon a bear overnight.More >
Two men are dead and a juvenile was injured in a triple shooting in the city of South Fulton and police are closing in on their killer.More >
An Atlanta driver was left disfigured after a devastating wreck. Her arm was severed in the crash, and the person who hit her was an Atlanta police officer.More >
Residents in White County are cleaning up after days of rain in the north Georgia mountains and a rare flash flood emergency.More >
An 8-month-old baby was sitting in her bouncy chair when a pit bull mauled her to death, police said.More >
A shooting inside a bowling alley in northeast Atlanta has sent a man to the hospital.More >
Mark your calendars! National Donut Day on Friday, June 1 – which also means it’s time to score a free treat!More >
Atlanta Police have announced an arrest in the murder of Bridget Shiel, a woman whose unclothed body was found at a park in Atlanta in 2016.More >
