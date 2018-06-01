City wants to clamp down on Atlanta booting companies

City leaders continue to fine-tune a bill aimed at tightening regulations on companies that boot illegally parked cars on private property.

Owners and representatives of several booting companies attended a city council committee meeting Friday to voice their concerns. They oppose a proposal to lower the cost of boot removal from $75 to $45.

The legislation also seeks to require booting companies to do the following:

Conduct background checks on employees

Require employees to wear a city-issued badge and a shirt with a company logo

Speed up the boot-removal process during the overnight hours

City council members also are considering allowing the $75 removal fee to remain intact for companies that use that “smart boot” technology, which essentially allows the boot to be removed remotely once a violator has paid the fee online.

Spence Beck, owner of a company called Boot King, is watching the legislation closely. He hopes the city doesn’t force the closure of booting companies that are operating professionally. He acknowledges, though, that there are some “bad apples” that give his industry a bad name.

“I’ve seen some companies that the owners don’t really know the ordinances," said Beck. "And some of the ordinances are gray, so I think we just need to refine some things and get rid of the bad apples.”

The committee will take a formal vote on the bill later this month.

Separately, Atlanta's Department of Public Works today began a program aimed at providing relief for people who owe money on parking tickets. Click here for details on the "Don't Get the Boot" program.

