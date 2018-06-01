Hall County man arrested for aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of a child

A Flowery Branch man has been booked into Hall County Jail following an investigation involving the molestation of a two teen male victims.

Luke James Decamp, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated child molestation.

Authorities say Decamp produced 14 inappropriate images of a 13 year old male child at a location in West Hall County, Ga. They also say Decamp sexually molested a 14 year old male child.

Decamp was arrested without incident and booked in at the Hall County Jail.

Currently no bond has been set on these charges.

These cases remain under Investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

