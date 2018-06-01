"Moms of Black Boys United" aims to improve relationships between police, black men

Some black mothers in Atlanta are scared their sons could be killed by police during a traffic stop because of their skin color.

A recent study shows black men are nearly three times as likely to die from police force than white men.

CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer shows us how one organization is leading the charge to change this and how you can get involved.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.