Man who shot girlfriend, burned house to hide crime in Sandy Springs found dead in Louisiana

Sandy Springs police have confirmed that the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head, then setting a fire to cover up the crime in Sandy Springs has been found dead in Louisiana.

Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, was last spotted in Louisiana. His vehicle was located at a local motel. Officers found Nolan in one of rooms deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Hammond Drive at about 11:30 a.m., Saturday, they could immediately tell it was no accidental fire.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim as 39-year-old Amber Holliman.

Sandy Springs Police Department quickly named Nolan as the prime suspect. He faced murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder and first-degree arson charges.

The victim's daughter, Payton Holliman, told CBS46 she and her mother were very close.

"She was my best friend. I told her everything. It was me and her since I was little. We were inseparable. We even worked at the same place."

Mother and daughter both worked at the Rusty Nail Pub on Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Payton Holliman says she got engaged and moved out of the house three weeks earlier.

Recently, she got hints from her mother, and from Nolan, that the pair's 13-year relationship was about to end. Holliman said her mother was tired of Nolan's drinking, but she was waiting until after her daughter's graduation from high school to cut it off. The murder happened days after the graduation party.

"He took my whole family from me. My mom only wanted me to be okay. We let him be a part of our little family, and he ruined it."

If you have any other information about the case, you're asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-456-9343.

Payton Holliman's boss at the Rusty Nail is trying to raise money on GoFundMe to help pay for her education. Amber Holliman told her daughter it was very important that she get a college degree, and she promised to do everything she could to help fund her tuition, but now she cannot follow through on that promise.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.