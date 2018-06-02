"Teacher of the Year" nominee arrested for alleged sexual assault

A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.

Cobb County police say Spencer Herron was arrested Friday at 3:45 p.m. at his residence in the 4000 block of Northside Drive.

Jail records show the 48-year-old has three charges of sexual assault by a teacher, principal, asst. principal or other administrator engaged in sexual contact with another individual.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Herron's worked as a video production teacher at Kell High School for 15 years. He was nominated for Teacher of the Year during the 2016-2017 school year.

Between May 31 and Sep 2, 2016, Herron repeatedly texted a female student to meet with him on campus under the guise of a non-existent school club meeting. During these meetings, he began to make sexual advances, including groping.

The victim told police she engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse at Herron's request multiple time beginning in January 2017.

Police say the assaults continued during the following school year.

A district spokesperson tells CBS46, "The district is aware of the allegations and has been cooperating fully with the police investigation."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.