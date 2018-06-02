"Teacher of the Year" nominee arrested for sexual assault

A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.

Police say Spencer Herron was arrested Friday at 3:45 p.m. at his residence in the 4000 block of Northside Drive.

Jail records show the 48-year-old has three charges of sexual assault by a teacher/principal/asst. principal/other administrator engaged in sexual contact with another individual. His bond is set at $55,200.

Herron's worked as a video production teacher at Kell High School for 15 years. He was nominated for Teacher of the Year during the 2016-2017 school year.

