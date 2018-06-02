"Teacher of the Year" nominee arrested for sexual assault

Police say Spencer Herron was arrested Friday at 3:45 p.m. at his residence in the 4000 block of Northside Drive.More >
Police are searching for suspects after a man was found dead on the side of a road in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
A teen is in stable condition after being shot in Atlanta late Thursday.More >
The DeKalb County Police Dept. has made an arrest in the murder of Trevon Richardson.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
More than 1,400 people filled Marietta National Cemetery on Saturday morning to pay their respects to those who served.More >
Samuel Eromosele, 34, is accused of operating a business inside his residence to include the making of counterfeit money, movies, video games, State issued ID cards, and credit cards.More >
Sandy Springs police have confirmed that the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head, then setting a fire to cover up the crime in Sandy Springs has been found dead in Louisiana.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
Luke James Decamp, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated child molestation.More >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
