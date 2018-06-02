Search continues for teens presumed drowned

Authorities are continuing their search efforts to find two teenagers who are presumed drowned after falling into Bear Creek.

Athens Swift Water Rescue, Madison County Swift Water Rescue, GSP, Georgia Department of Natural Resource and 45 family members and friends have gathered to assist with locating the two male teens.

The names of the teens will not be released until they are located.

One of the 18-year-old teens fell from a dam below the Old Puritan Rope Mill into the creek. His friend quickly sprung into action in an attempt to save the teen.

Several witnesses attempted to rescue both teens but were unsuccessful due to high water levels and a swift current.

Deputies say the area often attracts young people despite it being fenced and patrolled by security guards.

