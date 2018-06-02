Search continues for teens presumed drowned

Sandy Springs police have confirmed that the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head, then setting a fire to cover up the crime in Sandy Springs has been found dead in Louisiana.More >
Sandy Springs police have confirmed that the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head, then setting a fire to cover up the crime in Sandy Springs has been found dead in Louisiana.More >
Police say Spencer Herron was arrested Friday at 3:45 p.m. at his residence in the 4000 block of Northside Drive.More >
Police say Spencer Herron was arrested Friday at 3:45 p.m. at his residence in the 4000 block of Northside Drive.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
Luke James Decamp, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated child molestation.More >
Luke James Decamp, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated child molestation.More >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >