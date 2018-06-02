Search crews locate missing teens

Authorities have located two teenagers who were presumed to have drowned last week after falling into a creek in Oconee County.

Athens Swift Water Rescue, Madison County Swift Water Rescue, Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Department of Natural Resource and 45 family members and friends gathered to assist with locating the two male teens over the course of five days.

The teens were identified as Bryant Wade and Cameron Smith, both 18 years-old.

Oconee County Sheriff says the teens were located nearly a mile from the dam in McNutt Creek.

One teen was removed from the water, but the second remains trapped in the water. Georgia Forestry will assist with the removal by utilizing heavy equipment.

One of the teens fell from a dam below the Old Puritan Rope Mill into the creek. His friend quickly sprung into action in an attempt to save him.

"I don't think I've ever seen Barber Creek that high before," said Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry. "It was extremely high and extremely dangerous. In fact, when we got here there was a security guard that tried to rescue the two young men and he was actually stranded hanging to a tree. Myself and two of my deputies actually got in the water to pull her back out."

Several witnesses attempted to rescue Wade and Smith but were unsuccessful due to high water levels and a swift current.

Deputies say the area often attracts young people despite it being fenced and patrolled by security guards.

