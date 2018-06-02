Man drowns at Lake Lanier while swimming to shore

A man drowned at Lake Lanier Saturday after he and some friends were swimming back to the shore at Lanier Park.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 4 p.m. after a bystander reported the incident, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

According to the victim's friends, they had swum out to the boundary of the beach area at the park and were returning to the shore when the man went under water.

After searching for the man for about an hour, a dive member found his body in about 10 ft. of water.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The spokesperson says the park was open, but the beach and swim area were closed o the public due to a high water plan.

