Person killed after accident involving motorcycle in Gwinnett County

Police say a person was killed late Saturday after an accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Gwinnett County.

The accident occurred on Highway 316 at Williams Farm Road.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed that a person was killed, but didn't immediately say if it was the person on the motorcycle or in the vehicle.

The victim's identity has also not been released.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.