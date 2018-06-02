Person hospitalized after falling from parking deck

A person was taken to the hospital late Saturday after falling from a parking deck near a MARTA station in the Buckhead section of Atlanta.More >
A vendor who was getting ready to stock merchandise at the Fulton County Jail made quite a discovery when they stumbled upon a bear overnight.More >
Atlanta watershed employees are still trying to figure out why one of the city's reservoirs is leaking.More >
More than 150 of the south's best chefs will fill midtown Atlanta for the 8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival.More >
City leaders continue to fine-tune a bill aimed at tightening regulations on companies that boot illegally parked cars on private property.More >
Sandy Springs police have confirmed that the man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head, then setting a fire to cover up the crime in Sandy Springs has been found dead in Louisiana.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
The past year has been full of airline controversies, and Southwest Airlines is in the middle of the latest one.More >
A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
Luke James Decamp, 18, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a child and aggravated child molestation.More >
