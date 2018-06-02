Person hospitalized after falling from parking deck - CBS46 News

Person hospitalized after falling from parking deck

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A person was taken to the hospital late Saturday after falling from a parking deck near a MARTA station in the Buckhead section of Atlanta.

The incident occurred off Piedmont Road NE behind a Chili's Restaurant.

A MARTA police spokesperson says an investigation into the incident is on-going, adding that service was not interrupted.

