Gunman on the run after killing two people

Police are investigating a double homicide at a residence in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, a deceased woman and male were found with gunshot wounds at 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Bromack Dr. SE.

The male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he passed.

Police say the victims and shooter, who are all acquainted with one another, became engaged in an altercation resulting in gunfire.

The investigation continues as police work to gather additional details.

