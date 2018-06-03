Suspect in custody connected to death of man found in car

Police say they have a man in custody who is a suspect in a case where a deceased victim was found in a vehicle..

Clayton County Police arrested Victor Cruz on Sunday morning.

He has South Fulton warrants for murder, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during a felony.

Authorities say Cruz is a suspect in the May 19 killing of Edgar Ramirez.

The victim was found in a vehicle on Jonesboro Road between Westbridge Road and Old National Highway.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.