DeKalb Fire: One dead, two others taken to the hospital

A home has been lost and three people have been sent to the hospital following a Sunday morning fire in DeKalb County.

Fire officials say two people were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Crews extracted a third victim from the home who later died at the hospital. Two other individuals refused treatment.

The fire engulfed the home located in the 700 block of Medlock Road.

As of now, the cause has not been determined.

