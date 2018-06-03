DeKalb Fire: One person extracted from burning home, three taken to hospital

A home has been lost and three people have been sent to the hospital following a Sunday morning fire in DeKalb County.

Fire officials say three people, one in critical condition and two in less serious condition, were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Crews had to extract the victim who is in critical condition from the home. Two other individuals refused treatment.

The fire engulfed the home located in the 700 block of Medlock Road.

As of now, the cause has not been determined.

