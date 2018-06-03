Contractor critical after work vehicle hit by MARTA train - CBS46 News

Contractor critical after work vehicle hit by MARTA train

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A contractor is in critical condition after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Medical Center train station.

There were no injuries to passengers, according to a MARTA spokesperson, who added that a bus bridge was established to connect riders from Buckhead to North Springs.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46