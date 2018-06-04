One dead following DeKalb County crash - CBS46 News

One dead following DeKalb County crash

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

One person is dead after a crash overnight in DeKalb County.

The crash happened after midnight on Rockbridge Road near the intersection with Stone Mountain Highway in Stone Mountain.

It is unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

