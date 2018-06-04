Mother who pleads guilty allowing men to rape young daughters for drugs, cash to be sentenced

A mother who pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Morgan Summerlin, 25, admitted to trading her daughters for drugs and money in early May. The five-year-old and six-year-old girls are now living with temporary legal guardians because their mother is in prison. They told their legal guardians that Summerlin allowed Richard Office to touch them inappropriately in his home.

The daughters also said Office kissed them and raped one of them and afterward gave the girls $100, which Summerlin immediately took from them. Office was found guilty of rape, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, sexual battery, and child molestation, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 additional years.

They also said Summerlin allowed another man, Alfredo Trejo, to abuse them. Trejo was convicted of rape, sexual battery, child molestation and aggravated child molestation. He was sentenced to 25 years and life on probation.

Summerlin pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to children, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

