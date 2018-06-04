Bear captured following sightings in Fulton County

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen received a contract extension after a vote by the Atlanta Board of Education, Monday.More >
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen received a contract extension after a vote by the Atlanta Board of Education, Monday.More >
An Atlanta driver was left disfigured after a devastating wreck. Her arm was severed in the crash, and the person who hit her was an Atlanta police officer.More >
An Atlanta driver was left disfigured after a devastating wreck. Her arm was severed in the crash, and the person who hit her was an Atlanta police officer.More >
Police were chasing a suspect in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment, stopping at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.More >
Police were chasing a suspect in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment, stopping at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.More >
Criminals are now putting skimming devices inside of the gas pump. No longer are you completely protected tugging at card readers.More >
Criminals are now putting skimming devices inside of the gas pump. No longer are you completely protected tugging at card readers.More >
Laron Anderson was also driving with three active warrants for traffic offenses.More >
Laron Anderson was also driving with three active warrants for traffic offenses.More >
David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
A Columbus teen will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of stealing a pair of tennis shoes.More >
A Columbus teen will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of stealing a pair of tennis shoes.More >