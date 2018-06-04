Second bear sighting in Fulton County in less than a week

After a bear was spotted rummaging through the trash outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday, another bear has been sighted in Fulton County, this time near the MARTA South Yard, a maintenance facility in College Park.More >
After a bear was spotted rummaging through the trash outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday, another bear has been sighted in Fulton County, this time near the MARTA South Yard, a maintenance facility in College Park.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Old National Highway in South Fulton.More >
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Old National Highway in South Fulton.More >
A contractor is in critical condition after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday.More >
A contractor is in critical condition after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday.More >
A mother who pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is expected to be sentenced Monday.More >
A mother who pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is expected to be sentenced Monday.More >
More than 150 of the south's best chefs will fill midtown Atlanta for the 8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival.More >
More than 150 of the south's best chefs will fill midtown Atlanta for the 8th annual Atlanta Food and Wine Festival.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
A mother who pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is expected to be sentenced Monday.More >
A mother who pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is expected to be sentenced Monday.More >
A contractor is in critical condition after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday.More >
A contractor is in critical condition after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday.More >
President Donald Trump, who embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds in January, has acknowledged in private that he needs to lose weight.More >
President Donald Trump, who embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds in January, has acknowledged in private that he needs to lose weight.More >