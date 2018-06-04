Man who killed pedestrian in hit-and-run had suspended license

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle during a hit-and-run crash on Old National Highway in South Fulton.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection with Jerome Road.

South Fulton Police say Laron Anderson is charged with first degree homicide by vehicle, possession of a schedule four controlled substance, DUI, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and improper turning.

Anderson was also driving with three active warrants for traffic offenses.

The victim's identity has not been released.

