Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in South Fulton

By WGCL Digital Team
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Old National Highway in South Fulton.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection with Jerome Road.

It is unclear if the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene or if any charges will be filed.

