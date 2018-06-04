Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County man diagnosed with schizophrenia

Police are searching for a Clayton County man diagnosed with schizophrenia and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

Bruce Walker, 57, was last seen leaving his home on the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale Monday morning and is believed to be without his medication.

Walker is described as an African-American man standing about 6'4" tall and weighing around 200 pounds with brown eyes. He has a shaved head and it's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3641.

