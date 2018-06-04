Neighbor Spoofing: How To Avoid The Sucker List

You likely get phone calls with numbers similar to yours: same area code, same prefix. And you may answer, thinking it could be a neighbor. But instead of someone across the street, it could be someone halfway around the world.

The tactic is known as neighbor spoofing, and if you answer, your number could be put on a "sucker list" and sold to scammers.

Better Call Harry tells you how to stay off that list.

