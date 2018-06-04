DeKalb Co. Police search for missing 11-year-old - CBS46 News

DeKalb Co. Police search for missing 11-year-old

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

DeKalb County Police are are searching for an 11-year-old that went missing Monday morning.

Police tell CBS46 Tyler Hollenshead was last seen at his home on Clover Leaf Drive between 9 a.m and 10 a.m.

Hollenshead is 5'4 and weighs approximated 140 lbs.

At this time, Hollenshead is considered a runaway.  Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at (770)724-7710.

