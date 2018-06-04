Predatory housing tricks plague Atlanta

There's a reason bears have been showing up on Atlanta's westside, there's still a lot of untapped natural beauty here, which is ironic since for decades this community was known as a wilderness for development.

"Over here on the westside the neighborhood has been going through a transformation. I know I've been getting a lot of work out of this community," said Ted Campbell.

Campbell hit the nail right on the head, which makes sense considering he's a carpenter.

These days he spends much of his time returning blighted homes to their previous glory.

"This house in particular we kind of brought this one all the way back and it's looking kind of good, I've done quite a bit of work on this house myself."

Neighbors here are seeing the same kind of real estate gridlock that can cripple a community where investors buy up and then sit on bulk properties waiting for a big payday from major projects that will change the actual and economic landscape, like the nearby westside Park and Bell wood Quarry.

Suddenly hot neighborhoods may be the most vulnerable to predatory lenders or unscrupulous buyers who have updated the ways they can trick you out of your home, if you're not prepared for the changes heading you way.

Copyright 2018 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.