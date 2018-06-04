Missing 13-year-old boy with autism found dead in residential pool

A 13-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing Monday has been found dead.

Authorities say Javontay Reed walked away from his home on Merrydale Drive in Fayetteville Monday around 12 p.m. He was found dead in a residential pool nearby.

Sheriff Barry H. Babb asks for continued prayers for the families, first responders, and volunteers, as well as a heartfelt gratitude for all that assisted in the search.

Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.