MISSING: 13-year-old boy with autism walks away from home

A 13-year-old boy with autism has been reported missing Monday.

Javontay Reed walked away from his home on Merrydale Drive in Fayetteville Monday around 12 p.m.

He is described as a black male, 5'6 and 90-95 lbs.

If you have seen Reed, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353 or 911.

