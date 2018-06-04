Car break-ins continue in Morningside area

Over the past three years, John Moore has had his things stolen from his car eight times. The most recent incident happened last night.More >
Over the past three years, John Moore has had his things stolen from his car eight times. The most recent incident happened last night.More >
A man wanted in the murder of a child in Alabama as well as a gas station burglary in Hall County is in police custody after he was shot by a SWAT team officer in Florida early Monday morning.More >
A man wanted in the murder of a child in Alabama as well as a gas station burglary in Hall County is in police custody after he was shot by a SWAT team officer in Florida early Monday morning.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
He has South Fulton warrants for murder, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during a felony.More >
He has South Fulton warrants for murder, aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during a felony.More >
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is was sentenced to 30 years to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs is was sentenced to 30 years to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
An Athens-Clarke County police officer has been fired after a collision involving his patrol car and a suspect who fled from authorities on foot.More >
A contractor critically injured after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday has passed away at the hospital.More >
A contractor critically injured after his work vehicle was hit by a MARTA train late Sunday has passed away at the hospital.More >