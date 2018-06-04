DeKalb Co. Schools sues City of Atlanta, APS over passed annexation ordinance

Dekalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green is suing the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools after they passed an annexation ordinance he says his district never agreed to.

"Once it was voted on and it came out of the council meeting, we were needless to say, shocked at the language," said Dr. Stephen Green.

He says for several months, Dekalb Schools was on board with a plan to allow Emory University, the CDC and other businesses to be annexed out of North Dekalb County into the City of Atlanta, as long as it didn't affect the Dekalb School district lines.

But when it came to a council vote, the ordinance had been changed so that Atlanta Public Schools boundaries shift. They'll get eight Dekalb students and the $2.25 million the properties bring in in tax revenue. Green calls it a bait and switch move.

"Two million dollars is a lot of money. That's 2.25 million dollars forever. It's in perpetuity. I don't know of a school district or any business that can say, alright, well, we'll just let that go. We can afford to lose $2 million a year for the rest of our existence," said Dr. Green.

Green says the APS boundary switch wasn't part of the deal. He says the lawsuit is the last resort to try to get this reversed for his students sake.

"We have 100-thousand students and 70-thousand qualify for free and reduced lunch. We need every cent that we can muster to support them," said Green. "There is a way forward but we have to have willing partners in order to collaborate. We've seen that before in other annexations where the goal is to get commercial property with few students and that turns out to be a windfall for school districts."

CBS46 reached out to Atlanta City Council President, Felicia Moore, who is named in the lawsuit. She says she cannot comment on pending litigation.

The ordinance is set to take effect July 1.

