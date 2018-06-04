Road rage incident results in medical attention for two victims

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying several suspects of a road rage incident that turned physical.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Highway 20 near Dean Road in the early morning hours of May 20.

There were reported three white male suspects in a dark blue Chevrolet truck, lifted, big tires and blue tinted headlights. Police say they attacked a male victim and his female passenger resulting in medial attention being needed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at 770-382-5050.

