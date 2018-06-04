Two women shot in South Fulton County

Two female victims were transported to an area hospital following a shooting in South Fulton County, Monday night.

Police tell CBS46 the shooting took place in the 6800 block of Kimberly Mill Road in College Park.

A motive is not known at this time for the shooting. The women are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

