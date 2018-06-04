Rome Middle School teacher killed in motorcycle crash

The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.

Dwight Hurt Jr. was a first-year 8th grade English and Language Arts teacher.

According to the Rome County Schools Facebook page, Hurt Jr. " was loved by the students of Rome Middle School and respected by his colleagues.

A GoFundMe has been set up by family to pay for funeral costs and to set up a college fund for Hurt's four-year-old son.

Hurt Jr. will be laid to rest Saturday, June 9.

