3 injured after shooting at Atlanta recording studio

Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the PatchWerk Recording Studio on the 1000 block of Hemphill Avenue.

Police say the men were ambushed as they were leaving the back entrance of the building. Two of the men were shot in the legs while another man sustained injuries to his hands.

The two victims who were shot were taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Several vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire.

The victims told police they didn't know who fired the shots.

If you have any information on the shootings, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.

