3 injured after shooting at Atlanta recording studio

Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Over the past three years, John Moore has had his things stolen from his car eight times. The most recent incident happened last night.More >
A man wanted in the murder of a child in Alabama as well as a gas station burglary in Hall County is in police custody after he was shot by a SWAT team officer in Florida early Monday morning.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
Police are investigating a double homicide at a residence in southeast Atlanta.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A search is underway for a 7-month-old Virginia girl who was abducted near the North Carolina/Virginia state line early Monday morning.More >
David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
