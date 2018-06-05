Man fatally shot at Gwinnett County apartment complex

A man is dead after being fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Gwinnett County late Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the complex on Hunters Club Lane in unincorporated Norcross.

Several people noticed a commotion and then heard the gunshots.

The victim's identity has not been released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

