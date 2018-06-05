Former Cedar Grove HS football player to be laid to rest Tuesday

A man gunned down at his apartment complex in Gwinnett County last week will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Trevon Richardson, 18, a recent graduate and former football standout at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, was fatally shot at the Peppertree Circle Apartments on Memorial Day. A warrant was obtained for 18-year-old Detavion McDay and DeKalb County police officers arrested him on May 31.

Richardson was known for his skills on the football field as well as his ability for creating songs. He was headed to Valdosta State University where he was planning on majoring in business marketing.

CBS46 talked with Richardson's grandfather, Leon Maynor, who is absolutely heartbroken.

"You never expect something like this would happen," said Maynor. "An innocent person and just for a little bit of money."

Richardson's funeral is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the New Life Church on Flat Shoals Road.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.