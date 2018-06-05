Walker County teacher arrested on sexual assault, drugs charges

A teacher at Ridgeland High School in Rossville has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16 year-old student.

Rodney Dewayne Mann, 43, was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of sexual assault by an authority figure and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related items.

On May 31, the GBI began investigating after a request by the Walker County Sheriff's Office. A warrant was obtained and Mann was later arrested at his home in LaFayette.

Mann was with the district for eight years before resigning on June 1.

